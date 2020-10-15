Ducati chose to break with tradition in the name of longevity and reliability. It developed a new V4 engine for the upcoming Multistrada that abandons desmodromic technology in favor of conventional valve springs. The four-cylinder nonetheless stands out with impressive specifications and a few clever engineering bits.

Called Granturismo, the engine has 1.2 liters (1,200cc) of displacement, and its cylinder banks are set at a 90-degree angle. It develops 170 horsepower at 10,500 rpm and 92 pound-feet of torque at 8,750 rpm. Although it's related to the unit that powers the Panigale V4, it's fitted with conventional valve springs instead of the desmodromic valves that Ducati is famous for, which are opened and closed by cam-operated rocker arms. It's a system that helps engines generate more power, but it wears more quickly and it needs to be frequently adjusted.