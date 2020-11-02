Looks like Jeep got tired of folks saying the Ford Bronco’s mirror situation was better than the Wrangler’s. You see, Ford designed the Bronco’s doors so that when removed, the mirrors remain on the vehicle. Both the Wrangler and Gladiator are the opposite. When the doors come off, the side mirrors come off with them.

That’s convenient for extremely narrow trails where vegetation or rocks are encroaching on the vehicle’s width, but it’s the worst for folks who just want to drive around town in summer with the doors off. To remedy the conundrum, FCA had Mopar design a pair of removable side mirrors. Jeep says the mirror kit was “specifically engineered and tested to original-equipment standards, providing a production-equivalent field of view with minimal vibration.”

The single photo Jeep provides depicts a less-than-elegant stick-on mirror, but its design does match the rough-and-tumble nature of the vehicle itself. Jeep says that installation can be done with the use of the T 40 bit wrench found in the standard tool kit that all Wrangler owners have in their car from the factory. No other tools are needed, but Jeep doesn’t offer up an approximate installation time. One neat feature of note is a built-in breakaway ability. It’s meant to prevent damage to paint while in tight spaces on the trail. The brackets themselves are finished with an anti-corrosion undercoat and a black powder coat finish.

This “Mopar Doors-off Mirror Kit” will cost you $295 and fits JL (2018-present) Wranglers and all Jeep Gladiators. It comes with a two-year, unlimited-mile warranty or up to the warranty period of the car’s standard factory warranty of three years/36,000 miles.

