Is the Ford Model T plant haunted?

Detroit has no shortage of urban decay and dilapidation. These abandoned sites are delightful backdrops for those who enjoy an edgy ambience, but there are plenty of operating (and occupied) places in the metro area with spooky stories of their own. The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant, better known as the original home of Model T production, is one such venue.

So says Piquette Plant event manager Jeff Pollock in a feature by the Detroit Free Press, anyway. Per Pollock, the unexplained is part of his daily routine, and in the 20 years since the facility was first converted into a museum, his stories are just a few of many shared by visitors and employees alike.

Pollock leads off with an anecdote about one of the plant's massive fire doors shutting itself without explanation while he was alone in the facility.

"I honestly thought it was one of my guys slamming the door," Pollock said. "We didn’t have a security system then where I could look back on video camera. So I asked if any of my guys were playing a trick on me. They swore no. If I wasn’t such a skeptical person, I could put together a paranormal explanation, but I think that maybe the weight of the door threw it off kilter and it slammed. It was a very intriguing experience."

Then there's the story of "Magneto Girl," a presence who allegedly haunts a section of the facility where women once assembled the namesake electrical component for the Model T.

These are just the tip of the iceberg, and if your appetite is whetted by reading the rest of the Freep's feature, you're in luck: Detroit Paranormal Expeditions will take you on a Halloween tour of the facility for $70.

Related Video: