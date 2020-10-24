Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Transcript: Explore the ocean blue. The Geneinno T1 is an aquatic drone that can dive up to 492 feet. It's created for filmmakers, researchers, shipwreck explorers, and more. The Geneinno T1 is equipped with a 4K camera and has a dive time of 4 hours. There is even an optional robotic arm for grabbing items. Geneinno T1 is currently on Amazon for $2,599, and the robotic arm is an extra $445. Click the link below to learn more.

