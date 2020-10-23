The 2020 Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid are being recalled due to a fault affecting the side airbags, according to documents the automaker filed with NHTSA.

The issue reportedly affects a total of 3,121 vehicles. In the affected SUVs, an incorrect piece of seat trim was installed on the front passenger's seat. That incorrect part can prevent the seat-mounted side airbag from deploying, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Toyota says it knows of no accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The company plans to issue recall notifications to owners in mid-December. Owners are asked to bring their Highlanders into the dealership for inspection. Those vehicles found to have the incorrect piece installed will have it replaced with the correct one at no cost.

Related Video: