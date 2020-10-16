Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

In 2016, I had the incredible opportunity to fly down to El Calafate, Argentina, and drive through Patagonia to Ushuaia, the southernmost city in the world. After a few days of driving, we came upon the border crossing from Argentina into Chile. While we waited at the building to get our passports stamped, a motorcycle pulled up. It was decked out in gear, and it was clear that the rider and his bike had seen quite a few miles on the dirt roads of South America. Two things about that bike. First, it had a Michigan State University decal, which was quite the coincidence considering we were thousands of miles away from my home state of Michigan. And it was a BMW. Very similar to the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Motorcycle that Omaze is raffling off right now.

Win an Outfitted BMW R 1250 GS Adventure Motorcycle and $10,000 - Enter at Omaze

If you wanted to drive to the end of the world and have a real adventure, this would be the way to do it. It’s impossible to drive from the U.S. all the way south without shipping your 4WD vehicle around the Darién Gap wilderness, and a bike would be much easier to deal with than a Land Rover, Land Cruiser, or Jeep. Of course, there is the issue of cargo, which, while not completely solved, has been addressed with this bike, which features “Lone Rider accessories including: 31L + 38L MotoBags, a rear 48L Overlander gear bag, four 6L MiniBags, a Headlight Guard Kit and a MotoTent.”

The BMW R 1250 GS itself features a 1,254 cc four-stroke flat twin boxer engine that makes 136 horsepower and 105 lb-ft of torque. The 7.9-gallon fuel tank will allow you to travel a few hundred miles between fill-ups, as the bike gets 50 mpg, though it’s surely much less if you’re driving through a jungle or up a mountain. Plus, in addition to the bike, which comes with all taxes and delivery fees covered, you’ll get $10,000 in cash. That leaves no excuses for not planning your next bike adventure.

And because it is a raffle run by Omaze, each entry benefits an organization, in this case, The U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Team. “Omaze has committed to a three-year partnership to raise funds to support the needs of USA Bobsled/Skeleton athletes as they work to achieve sustained competitive excellence in Olympic competition. Unlike most nations, U.S. athletes do not receive any tax dollars, nor continuous government funding. USA Bobsled/Skeleton athletes depend on private donations and sponsorships to help them win on the world's stage. Your generosity will help ease the financial burdens of training and competition for U.S. bobsled and skeleton athletes — currently the most diverse team of all Winter Olympic sports.”

If you’d like to go on an epic adventure on two wheels, enter this drawing quickly, as the deadline to enter is November 5, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

