The Oregon State Police has had its hands full recently, to say the least, but not like this. Trooper Levi Macy responded to a call in Eastern Oregon about a wayward llama on a highway onramp. We'll just let him take it from here since his account, emojis and all, is delightful.

"So, there I was minding my own business when I got a call from OSP Dispatch, telling me that there was a llama, yes a llama, in the road on the I-84 onramp at milepost 304 eastbound. I got there and sure enough a displeased mama llama was laying on the onramp. The owner was taking three llamas from Washington to Utah in the bed of a 1500 Dodge short bed pickup. The truck had a homemade stock rack that didn’t quiet hold the three 🦙 🦙 🦙 (while it took) an uphill corner. Fortunately enough for the llama and myself, the speeds were slow, and traffic was minimal.

"The owner got about a mile down the road before he realized his mama llama was missing out of the back of the truck. But of course, when he stopped his truck, the other two llamas bailed out, running free on the interstate. The owner ran back and gave me the rope to hook to mama llama's harness. Mama llama refused to get up as you could see by her displeased facial expression … so I told (the owner) that I would llama sit, while he wrangled up the others ..."

We should note at this point that he tied the llama to his Charger's bullbar. How ironic. Anyway, he continues ...

"In the end, mama llama was reloaded into the truck and provided some medication to ease her mama llama trauma and also reunited with the rest of her travel companions. The driver was warned for ORS 818.300 operating with a leaking or shifting load.”

I can't say I was expecting a state trooper to provide us with something like "mama llama trauma" today, but there you have it. Apparently, if you're going to be pulled over in the Beaver State, Trooper Macy seems unlikely to be a jerk about it.