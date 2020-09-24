Itching to see what the 2021 BMW M3 looks like in the real world? You're in luck. Yes, the 2021 BMW M3 and M4 have already been formally revealed, but things often get lost in translation between a photo booth and real life. Fortunately, our spies in Europe sent along these pics of the iconic sport sedan in the wild, where it now roams undisguised and cannot benefit from the assistance of studio photographers.

These two M3s, finished in some flavor of white and what appears to be Sao Paulo Yellow, are clearly both lingering prototypes. BMW's development engineers didn't bother to address the badges on either, and the yellow car even has visible perforations in the sheetmetal where camouflage and other body-altering elements were previously fastened; you can see the tattooing all along its rockers and both the front and rear bumpers.