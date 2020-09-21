The reveal of the Nissan Z Proto is easily the most significant event for Nissan this year, but another of its long-running nameplates is reaching a big milestone, too. The Nissan Maxima full-size flagship sedan is turning 40 years old. To celebrate, there's a 2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition, complete with all the bells and whistles and some unique trimmings.

On the outside, the special edition Maxima gets an exclusive two-tone gray and black paint job. The 19-inch wheels as well as all the trim and badges are finished in black, too. Even the exhaust tips are painted back.

The interior is the real draw, though. The seats are wrapped in a deep red semi-aniline leather with black accents. Matching the seats is red stitching found on the doors and dashboard. The seats have "40th Anniversary" embossed in them. Other trim is finished in dark chrome. But one literal bright spot is found in the gauge cluster. The faces of the speedometer and tachometer dials are a silvery white, referencing some past Maxima models.

Other than these color tweaks, the Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition is your typical high-trim sedan. It uses the second-highest Platinum trim level as its base, but picks up the rear heated seats from the top Platinum Reserve. Under the hood is a 3.5-liter V6 making 300 horsepower and 261 pound-feet of torque. It sends power through a CVT to the front wheels only. Pricing hasn't been announced, but we would expect it to come in around $45,000 considering 2020 Maxima pricing and the likely upcharge for the special edition.

