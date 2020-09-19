Video

This tracked toy robot is designed for the programmer in you

It's made to be hacked

Sep 19th 2020 at 1:30PM

Transcript: A hackable robot vehicle. Ever wanted to hack and program a robot “car”? Sphero RVR is designed to teach you to code, program, and hack. It's made for everyone ages 8 and up to help level-up their programming skills. The mini robot car includes all-terrain treads, and the customizable plate allows you to transform the RVR into a bot of your own design. RVR is filled with sensors that can be coded and hacked. Currently, the Sphero RVR is priced at $249.99

Sphero RVR - $128.60 (49% off) at Amazon.com

