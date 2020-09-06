With its Best Picture Oscar nomination last year, "Ford vs. Ferrari's" lesson to Hollywood is that a mainstream audience can relate to stories about auto racing legends. And so, Netflix is planning a fictional eight-episode limited series on the life and death of Brazilian racing legend Ayrton Senna.

Netflix says the series, from Brazilian film producer Fabiano Gullane, will focus on his personal life, a man-behind-the-myth story. It is being produced with the active participation of Senna's family, who wrote on the official Senna website that the series would be an “invitation to explore the personality and family relationships of the three-time Formula 1 champion.”

It spans the period from the beginning of his racing career through his death in a 1994 crash at Imola in Italy.

“It is very special to be able to announce that we will tell the story that only a few people know about him. The Senna family is committed in making this project something totally unique and unprecedented. And no one better than Netflix, that has a global reach, to be our partner,” said Ayrton’s sister, Viviane Senna.

“Senna is the type of person we need. A young man that fought for his dream and faced many obstacles in order to represent a nation. Senna unites Brazil,” Fabiano and Caio Gullane said.

The miniseries will be shot in both English and Brazilian Portuguese. International settings will include the house where Senna grew up in São Paulo state.

It's not yet known who will portray Senna.

Don't expect to stream it until 2022. Meanwhile, you can watch the acclaimed documentary "Senna" on Netflix right now.

