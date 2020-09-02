Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Many businesses are choosing not to have traditional Labor Day sales this year, or at the very least they're choosing not to reveal them early. Most retailers, though, still have some pretty stellar deals to take advantage of for the beginning of the end of summer. Here are some of our favorites.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Space Gray, Previous Gen) - $799.00 ($350 off) at BHphotovideo.com

An iPad is always a great self-gift. It's the king of the tablet world, and for good reason: It's great. This particular model is an iPad Pro. It has a 12.9" screen, 64 GB of storage space, and is WiFi and 4G compatible. It's also carrier "unlocked," which means that if you decide to use the 4G capability, you'll be able to do it on any network of your choosing. Normally, a tablet of this caliber would set you back $1,149, but B&H has it on sale for a whopping $350 off. This is a stellar deal for a iPad Pro, so if you're interested, you can pick it up right here.

Apple Airpods Pro - $219.95 ($29.05 off) at Amazon.com

We know, we know, two Apple products in a row? What is this, AppleBlog?! Well no, it's just that, if you're an Apple fan, you know how rare some of these deals are, so we wanted to feature them. It's particularly hard to find any sort of discount whatsoever on new Airpods. The newest version of Airpods, Airpods Pro, have a slew of awesome features. First and foremost, they're wireless, but they also have active noise cancellation, sweat and water resistance, and even come with three sizes of silicone tips to make sure you find a fit that works for you. If you've been eyeballing these for a while and were looking for a deal, this is probably about the best you'll find. You can pick up the Airpods Pro right here for just $219.95, or you can pick up the regular old non-pro Airpods right here at an 18% discount, bringing the price of those down to $129.99.

LG G7 fit LM-Q850QM 32GB Smartphone (Unlocked) - $169.99 ($250 off) at BHphotovideo.com

Alright, now that Apple is out of the way, we've got some stellar deals for the Android users out there as well. This LG G7 fit has a rear 16 MP 10-bit HDR camera and a front 8MP selfie camera. It has the capability to record 4K video at 30 fps and has all kinds of cool features like time-lapse recording, "Cine Effect," and live photos for your picture taking. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and also features fingerprint ID security, voice recognition, and facial recognition, something that no Apple device can claim. This is a killer phone with a bunch of killer features, and at just $169.99 it's an absolute steal. Pick it up for $250 off right here.

Platinum Surface Pro 7 + Black Pro Type Cover Bundle (10th Gen Intel Core i5) - $999.99 ($330 off) at Microsoft.com

If you love the idea of a tablet but don't like what the iPad offers, you should give the Surface a hard look. This is the 10th Gen Surface Pro 7, which features a 12.3" screen, and Intel i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256 GB of SSD storage. This bundle also comes with a Pro Type cover, which means it's a cover, but also a keyboard, essentially allowing this tablet to moonlight as a super sleek laptop. If you're wondering, this little thing runs Windows 10 Home, and comes with it pre-installed, of course. It also touts "all-day battery life" but, well, we'd recommend being realistic with yourself about that claim. Regardless, though, this is a fantastic deal on a fantastic product. Scoop it up before it disappears after the holiday. Check it out here for $999.99.

Lenovo IdeaPad S940-14IWL 81R00002US Notebook - $1,199 ($400 off) at Microsoft.com

If you're in the market for a computer, but not so much a tablet, consider this beast. Microsoft is currently offering $400 off the list price of this Lenovo laptop. It's got a beautiful 4K UHD display, an Intel i7 processor inside, 16 GB of memory, 512 GB of storage via an SSD, 2 USB-C slots, a traditional headphone jack, a webcam, Bluetooth, WiFi, basically it's got "the works." It also comes with Windows 10 Home 64-bit pre-installed out of the box. Cnet.com called it "A drool-worthy laptop you'll want to take everywhere" in their review of the computer. Interested? You can learn more and pick one up for a hefty discount by clicking right here.

Berrcom Non-Contact Infrared Digital Thermometer - $29.99 ($50 off) at BHphotovideo.com

Look, we all know what's going on in the world right now. If you don't have some kind of thermometer in your house, you should probably consider picking one up, and it might as well be contact-less. This is one of the easy ones, you just point it right at the forehead pull the "trigger" and it'll give you a temperature in less than 1 second. It also stores the last 30 temperatures you took. A feature that may not be super useful, but is still pretty neat. Ultimately though, this is a high quality thermometer for a pretty ridiculous discount. You can pick this one up for $50 off, bringing the price down to just $29.99, right here.

Garmin eTrex 22x, Rugged Handheld GPS Navigator - $149.99 ($50 off) at Amazon.com

Last but not least, don't think we forgot about a travel accessory on Labor Day! If you're looking for a solid handheld GPS, this one is well worth your time. The Garmin eTrex 22x is a rugged GPS that's great for hiking or biking. It features a 2.2” sunlight-readable color display, support for GPS and GLONASS satellite systems, and it's preloaded with Topo active maps with routable roads and trails for cycling and hiking. Battery life is up to 25 hours in GPS mode with 2 AA batteries, so you should have plenty of time to explore with confidence. If you're in the market, you can grab this handy little device for just $149.99, $50 off the list price.