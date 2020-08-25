Ford has begun sending certain 2021 Bronco reservation holders what the automaker describes as "an advance ordering survey to help us understand consumer demand for certain features on the new Bronco." The responses will help Ford product planners understand demand and establish pricing for configurations and options. Forum members at Bronco6G are posting theoretical costs and combinations for certain Bronco trims, and it's clear that customers won't have to work too hard to create just the Bronco they want, but it'll be easy to blow up the MSRP while doing so.

Swapping the seven-speed manual for the 10-speed automatic with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder costs $1,600. Stepping up to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost, which is paired with the automatic, costs $3,500 on the Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, and Badlands trims. The Outer Banks trim (between Black Diamond and Badlands) looks to start with the automatic, so it charges $1,600 to get the 2.7-liter. The Sasquatch package that's the source of hardcore off-roading kit and no-manual-possible vexation costs $5,000 on the Base, Big Bend, and Outer Banks, but only $2,500 on the Badlands model meant to be the closest competitor to the Jeep Wrangler. One poster who chose the Black Diamond trim was presented with a $4,500 price for the Sasquatch kit.

Options for different tops include a molded unit for $700, another version of that unit with removable glass for $1,900, or, on the Badlands, a combo of the molded top and a soft top for $3,700. The penultimate Wildtrack trim that comes standard with the 2.7-liter and the Sasquatch package comes with a modular hard top, and offers a modular hard top and soft top combo for $1,200.

As for amenities, a $1,500 Mid Package takes a step above the redundantly named Standard Package, and bundles goods like footwell lighting, 110V power inverter, climate control and heated front seats, reversing sensors, and some driver safety tech like blind-spot and lane-keep assistance. The High Package is asking $2,700 to include content from the two lower packages, plus a 12-inch infotainment screen, 360-degree camera, forward sensing system, perimeter lamps on the side mirrors, and more sound deadening for a quieter cabin. At the top, a Lux Package gets all of the above plus an equipment list including adaptive cruise control, 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio, a wireless charging pad, and two more front-row USB ports for $5,000.

If you're jonesing for the Bronco, head to Bronco6G to pore over the permutations. There's a lot going on.

While you're there, another Bronco6G scoop appears to confirm the timing for the Bronco Raptor. An unnamed EDS systems engineer at Ford revised his job description to reveal he's working on "schematics for 2021 Bronco/2023 Bronco Raptor, using E3 (Zuken) for schematics that help produce the harness prints." The posting has since been edited since the news got out, unsurprisingly. The engineer's been at Ford for 28 years, so even though this person should have known better, hopefully he (or she) will still be doing the same job tomorrow.