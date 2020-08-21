Rolls-Royce has transformed the Dawn, the only convertible in its range, into a two-seater roadster named Silver Bullet. It's a limited-edition model that's part of the company's client-commissioned Collection Cars line.

The stately Silver Bullet is "a contemporary interpretation of the classic roadster spirit and driving experience," according to the BMW-owned firm. It's clearly based on the Dawn, both models share their front and rear fascias, but it's finished in a specific hue named Brewster Silver Paint that's a tribute to past Rolls-Royce models, like the Silver King and the Silver Silence. Subtle black trim add a finishing touch to the low-key design.

Bigger modifications are found inside, where designers removed the Dawn's rear seats and replaced them with a tonneau cover the brand calls an Aero Cowling. It features a finisher made with vapor-blasted titanium. The images released by Rolls-Royce don't fully reveal the Silver Bullet's interior, but it previously noted each example will feature an open-pore carbon fiber insert and a quilted transmission tunnel inspired by leather jackets. We'd expect nothing less from the purveyors of the most expensive regular-production SUV in the world.

Power likely comes from the Dawn's 6.6-liter V12 engine, which is twin-turbocharged to 563 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque in its standard configuration. We think the 593-horsepower, 620-pound-feet evolution of the 12 found in the Black Badge model would suit the roadster's touring intentions much better, however. It was designed to be driven, and the brand will organize road trips to encourage owners to put miles on their Silver Bullet rather than storing it in a heated garage for a couple of years and later selling it at a big-name auction.

Rolls-Royce noted it will build 50 examples of the Silver Bullet, though how many have been earmarked for the American market hasn't been revealed yet. Pricing information remains under wraps, too, but keep in mind the standard Dawn carries a base price of approximately $350,000 before options enter the equation. Autoblog asked whether any build slots remain available, and we'll update this story if we learn more.

