Coachbuilding is making an unexpected comeback in the upper echelons of the automotive industry. After the Sweptail, a customer-commissioned one-off coupe unveiled in 2017 and priced at $13 million, Rolls-Royce is transforming the Dawn into a two-seater roadster inspired by some of the opulent cars it made during the 1920s.

The BMW-owned company released a quartet of early design sketches to preview the model. It's visibly based on the Dawn, which is a topless evolution of the Wraith, but it gains a tonneau cover that Rolls-Royce refers to as an Aero Cowling. Dark trim on both ends and a model-specific shade of silver add a finishing touch to the look.

Although the interior images reveal little, Rolls-Royce noted every Silver Bullet will feature an open-pore carbon fiber insert and a quilted transmission tunnel whose design is inspired by leather jackets. All told, the company promised its next limited-edition car will "meld the nostalgia of the past with the sophisticated innovation of the future." Needless to say the Silver Bullet will be made almost entirely by hand in Goodwood, England.

The firm made no mention of mechanical modifications. Power will likely come from the Dawn's 6.6-liter V12, which is twin-turbocharged to 563 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque in its standard configuration. We expect the Silver Bullet will benefit from the 593-horsepower, 620-pound-feet evolution of the V12 found in the Black Badge model, because the extra power would suit the model's touring pretensions rather well.

Just 50 units of the Dawn Silver Bullet will be available worldwide. Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but keep in mind the standard model carries a base price of approximately $350,000. The company will encourage owners not to stash their roadster in a heated garage as an investment by organizing road trips they can participate in.

