Transcript: Build an electric motorcycle from scratch. YouTuber and Journeyman Carpenter James Biggar built his very own e-motorcycle. Biggar welded the bike’s frame using steel and steel tubing. The frame alone weighs 70 pounds. The body was designed by Biggar and handmade from fiberglass. Biggar’s e-motorcycle is powered by a 72-volt battery. It gets 60 miles of range fully charged and has a top speed of 75 mph. If you’re interested in building your own e-motorcycle, Biggar is offering his 3D plans. To watch the full video, visit James Biggar’s YouTube page.

