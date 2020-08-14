Summer isn't over yet, and we're still getting some days that are hotter than hot. A lot of us might be lucky enough to have a garage to pull our cars into on the hot days, but a lot of us don't have that luxury. There's nothing worse than dreading stepping into your car because you know that touching your steering wheel will feel like grabbing a hot pan off the stove. If you're looking for an easy solution to help prevent this, consider checking out this sunshade. It's more than half off on Amazon right now.

This EcoNour sunshade is top-selling automotive product on Amazon right now, and it's currently 58% off, bringing the price down to $14.96 (for the "classic" size, anyway). Using a sunshade can keep the interior of your car much cooler on hot, sunny days, and can even protect it from damaging UV rays. According to the manufacturer, the "sunshade easily pops out and folds back in seconds, making it convenient for daily use. [It's] designed to be stored in the door pockets of your auto vehicle."

Amazon reviewer Anne had this to say in her 5-star review of the product:

"This is super easy to use. Open and put in window, can't get any easier than that. My GMC Denali sits outside in the Southeastern NC sun all day and this really made a difference. When I get into my truck I can actually sit on the leather seats without being burned. It also keeps the sun off of my dash which is important down here in the Southeast. I would definitely recommend it."

If you're interested in picking one up, you can do that right now, but act fast before it's full price again! Also, make sure you pick the right size you'll need, it's available in six different configurations, so break out the tape measure before ordering if you're not sure.

Car Windshield Sun Shade - $14.96 (58% off) at Amazon.com

