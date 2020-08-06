This marks the second time we’ve seen the upcoming 2 Series Coupe in spy photos, but it’s the first look at the interior. One glance at these shots shows us that the interior of the new Coupe is going to look just like the interior of the 2 Series Gran Coupe.

It makes sense for BMW to want similar interiors for the pair of 2 Series, but it’s notable because they’re entirely different vehicles despite sharing the same name. The Gran Coupe rides on a front-wheel-drive chassis shared with the X1 and X2, whereas this 2 Series Coupe will be on the rear-drive CLAR platform. Many other BMWs use the CLAR platform now, including the new 3 Series.

The interior of the 2 Series Gran Coupe does feel a tad low-rent compared to more expensive BMWs, but the packaging and tech on offer is a huge improvement over the current 2 Series. Those large, dual digital displays are commonplace in all BMWs sold today. The low tunnel gives the cabin an airier feel, too. We can see the gear lever for an automatic transmission in this model. BMW sells the 230i, M240i and M2 with manual transmissions today, so we have our fingers crossed that this continues with the next-gen car. At the very least, we want a manual option in the M240i and M2.

As for the exterior, there isn’t much on display here that we haven’t already seen. This tester’s big brakes, wide tires, aggressive dual exhaust, low skirts, and rear lip spoiler indicate to us that this is the M Sport model. It’s likely that BMW will continue to use the M240i name when this model launches. We’re expecting a regular 230i and a much more extreme M2, as well. The bulging fenders are already looking excellent, and this car’s proportions are right, too. It’s nothing like the bulbous snooze-fest 2 Series Gran Coupe, and we’re happy to see it.

Lastly, we’ll address the elephant (or beaver) that may not be in the room this time around. Yes, we live in constant fear of BMW transplanting a gigantic kidney grille snout onto every new car. This 2 Series doesn’t look like it has the big grille, opting for a smaller nose like the one on the current car instead. It’ll probably look great.

We’re expecting this model to drop for 2022, so a reveal next year isn’t out of the question. As for when the high-po M2 will follow, we’re still not entirely sure.

Related Video: