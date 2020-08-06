The 2021 Subaru Legacy and Subaru Outback pick up a couple new standard safety features and a slight price increase. Buyers will likely most appreciate the LED headlights with turning functionality. Also added are a rear-seat reminder to prevent children or pets being left in the car, as well as a seat-belt warning that's sensitive to every passenger position.

The price increase is very minor. The base Subaru Legacy now starts at $23,820, an increase of $175. The base Subaru Outback's base price climbs $190 to $27,845. You can find the full break-down of Legacy and Outback pricing below.

Legacy Base: $23,820 Premium: $26,070 Sport: $28,020 Limited: $30,820 Limited XT: $35,370 Touring XT: $37,070



Outback Base: $27,845 Premium: $30,095 Limited: $34,645 Touring: $38,545 Onyx Edition XT: $36,195 Limited XT: $39,045 Touring XT: $40,995



