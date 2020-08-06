The 2021 Subaru Legacy and Subaru Outback pick up a couple new standard safety features and a slight price increase. Buyers will likely most appreciate the LED headlights with turning functionality. Also added are a rear-seat reminder to prevent children or pets being left in the car, as well as a seat-belt warning that's sensitive to every passenger position.
The price increase is very minor. The base Subaru Legacy now starts at $23,820, an increase of $175. The base Subaru Outback's base price climbs $190 to $27,845. You can find the full break-down of Legacy and Outback pricing below.
- Legacy
- Base: $23,820
- Premium: $26,070
- Sport: $28,020
- Limited: $30,820
- Limited XT: $35,370
- Touring XT: $37,070
- Outback
- Base: $27,845
- Premium: $30,095
- Limited: $34,645
- Touring: $38,545
- Onyx Edition XT: $36,195
- Limited XT: $39,045
- Touring XT: $40,995
