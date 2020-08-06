Official

2021 Subaru Legacy and Outback get slight price increase, more safety features

Steering headlights are among the standard features

Aug 6th 2020 at 5:12PM

The 2021 Subaru Legacy and Subaru Outback pick up a couple new standard safety features and a slight price increase. Buyers will likely most appreciate the LED headlights with turning functionality. Also added are a rear-seat reminder to prevent children or pets being left in the car, as well as a seat-belt warning that's sensitive to every passenger position.

2021 Subaru Outback

The price increase is very minor. The base Subaru Legacy now starts at $23,820, an increase of $175. The base Subaru Outback's base price climbs $190 to $27,845. You can find the full break-down of Legacy and Outback pricing below.

  • Legacy
    • Base: $23,820
    • Premium: $26,070
    • Sport: $28,020
    • Limited: $30,820
    • Limited XT: $35,370
    • Touring XT: $37,070
  • Outback
    • Base: $27,845
    • Premium: $30,095
    • Limited: $34,645
    • Touring: $38,545
    • Onyx Edition XT: $36,195
    • Limited XT: $39,045
    • Touring XT: $40,995

