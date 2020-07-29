Transcript: Smart tire inflator Mojietu is designed to help you get the right amount of air for any job. There are four presets: bicycle, motorbike, car, and ball mode. Each mode provides the proper psi with the press of a button. An LCD digital display indicates mode and pressure numbers. Mojietu includes an auto-stop function once the designated psi is reached. Maker Roidmi says the Mojietu can inflate a car tire in nine minutes from flat to full. The portable inflator is powered by a 2600mAh lithium battery.

Mojietu is on Indiegogo and not currently available to purchase right now, so we found a few affordable, portable air compressor alternatives for you to check out if you're in the market.

Avid Power Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $62.99 (30% off) at Amazon.com

Ryobi P737 18-Volt ONE+ - $48.00 at Amazon.com

Acetel Tire Inflator Cordless Air Compressor - $59.99 at Amazon.com

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.