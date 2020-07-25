Transcript: Take your goldfish out for a drive. Studio Diip has developed a robot car that a small fish can operate, letting the fish venture off on its own to explore its surroundings. “Computer Vision” detects the location of the fish in its tank, and whatever direction the fish swims is the direction the car goes. It uses a standard webcam to capture the fishes movements.

Don’t expect fish on wheels to be at a store near you any time soon, but if you want to keep your bud entertained, the Docooler mini fish tank desk accessory could be a cool little gadget for you and your fish.

