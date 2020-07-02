Former F1 honcho Bernie Ecclestone becomes a father again — at age 89

Bernie Ecclestone and wife Fabiana Flosi at the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix . (AP)

Former F1 father figure Bernie Ecclestone has become a father again. At age 89.

His wife, Fabiana Flosi, is 44. They were married in 2012.

Their son was born Wednesday and is named Ace, a family spokesperson told CNN.

Ecclestone has three daughters, Tamara, Petra and Deborah, from previous marriages.

According to Wikipedia, which seems to have a page for everything, the birth places Ecclestone at No. 8 on the list of history's all-time oldest men claimed to father a child. The list includes Julio Iglesias Sr. (the singer's gynecologist father), author Saul Bellow, and actors Anthony Quinn and Tony Randall.

Ecclestone ran Formula One for decades before he was ousted and the business got a new U.S. owner, Liberty Media, in 2017.