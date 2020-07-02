Official

2021 Dodge Durango gets upgraded interior and new R/T Tow N Go package

The R/T Tow N Go is a useful upgrade and may be a sweet spot in the lineup

Jul 2nd 2020 at 12:00PM
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The Durango continues its ability to out-haul every full-size, three-row SUV on the road with the SRT Hellcat, SRT 392 and R/T Tow N Go delivering best-in-class towing capability of 8,700 pounds
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go features a re-tuned SRT-performance exhaust with an unmistakable iconic Dodge exhaust rumble
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go features a re-tuned SRT-performance exhaust with an unmistakable iconic Dodge exhaust rumble
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: The R/T Tow N Go leverages the SRT’s menacing looks, 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 performance, unmatched, best-in-class towing of 8,700 lbs. and an increased top speed of 145 mph
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: Standard 20-inch-by-10-inch Hyper Black wheel
  • Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go: Standard 20-inch-by-10-inch Hyper Black wheel
The addition of a 710-horsepower Hellcat edition is surely the biggest headline-grabbing announcement for the 2021 Dodge Durango lineup. But the truth is that’s an extremely limited model. Dodge will sell many times more non-Hellcat Durangos for the 2021 model year, and there are some interesting improvements and additions worth talking about for those lesser models.

The 2021 Durango gets some fairly mild exterior updates, including a new front end that features a grille that’s canted forward in a way that mimics the Charger Widebody sedan. The updated fascia is flanked by slim LED headlamps and topped by a newly sculpted hood with scoops and extractors on some models and sharp-edged bulges on others. SRT models get a new chin spoiler, and all models gain a rear spoiler atop the back hatch.

More important than the exterior changes are the sweeping upgrades to the Durango’s interior. The heavily redesigned cockpit gains a redesigned instrument panel, center console and front door panels. Everything is canted slightly toward the driver, including the 10.1-inch touchscreen (an 8.4-inch is standard on SXT and GT) in the console, which runs Dodge’s latest Uconnect 5 software. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto standard across the range, and wireless charging comes on any Durango equipped with the larger infotainment screen.

In addition to the styling updates, Dodge has added a new Tow N Go package for the Durango R/T. This model gets some of the upgrades of the SRT models, including exterior fender flares, SRT-edition 20-inch wheels shod in Pirelli Scorpion Zero all-season tires, an SRT-tuned exhaust, active noise cancelation, electronic limited slip differential, active damping suspension and Brembo brakes. The 5.7-liter Hemi maintains the same 360-horsepower and 390-pound-foot of torque as the regular R/T, but the suspension upgrades allow it to boost its tow rating from 7,400 pounds to an SRT-matching 8,700 pounds. It also has a top-speed boost to 145 miles per hour, not that anyone will want to push it that far.

We have a feeling the R/T with the Tow N Go package may prove to be a sweet spot in the Durango lineup, offering the looks of an SRT with legitimate performance and utility upgrades baked in for good measure. Check it out in our image gallery up above in red, and be sure to scroll through the more luxurious white Durango in Citadel trim, which includes shots of the new interior, below.

Related Video:

 

 

