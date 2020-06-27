Transcript: Take your paper airplane game to a whole new level. PowerUp 3.0 is a kit that attaches to any handmade paper plane, converting it into a remote-controlled paper airplane. You can ascend and descend, and tilt left and right using the app and a smartphone or tablet to maneuver the plane via Bluetooth, with up to 10 minutes of flight time per charge.

PowerUp 3.0 Paper Airplane Conversion Kit - $49.99 at Amazon.com

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.