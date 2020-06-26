Transcript: Turn your wheels into a winch. Bog Out is a wheel attachment that helps get your car unstuck. One end of the harness secures to an anchor point and the other end attaches to the wheels. Once attached, the vehicle can be driven forward or backward. As wheels turn, Bog Out wraps around the tires until the vehicle is able to get unstuck. Bog Out has a pulling strength of over 9,000 pounds and is currently priced at $198 on Amazon.

Bog Out Vehicle Recovery - $198 at Amazon.com

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.