The weather is warm, the skies are blue, and the 4th of July is coming up. If you're planning on having a small, safe get together for the weekend, it might be a nice gesture to throw some food on the grill. Don't have one? No worries, this post has all the bare essentials that you'll need to throw a great 4th of July bash, and everything here costs less than $40.

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, 14-Inch, Red - $24.74 at Amazon.com (38% off)

First thing's first, you're going to need a grill. This is just a little guy, but it will more than get the job done. This grill comes with a 150 square-inch chrome plated grate and features a dual venting system, which is there to make it easier to control the temperature inside the grill. There are also 3 lid locks which lock the top down while you're transporting the cooker, and of course, there's also an ash catcher to help with cleanup. This certainly isn't the all-time best grill you could ever buy in the world, but at just $24.74 we're not sure how you could ask for more.

Kingsford 14" Portable Charcoal Grill - $31.99 at Target.com

Just in case red isn't your color (or maybe you have a lifelong hatred of Cuisinart?) here's another grill option for you. Are you a fan of burgers? Brats? Kabobs? If you're cooking any of those not on a grill, you're doing it wrong. A good grill is like the cherry on top of a perfect backyard experience, and for less than $32, this one, like the last, is super affordable. Check out this grill right here.

Jealous Devil LUMP Charcoal 8 lbs - $17.95 (55% off) at Amazon.com

If you're using a charcoal grill, you're going to need some charcoal! This charcoal not only has potentially the best name on the market, but it's also currently 55% off for this 8 lb bag. The jealous devil charcoal is made from South American hardwood and claims to require 25% to 40% less wood for low and slow cooking. Heads up though, the reviews back up the claims that this stuff burns hot. Luckily, if you're safe about it, that's usually exactly what we're looking for. You can pick up this bag right here.

Kingsford Charcoal Lighter Fluid Bottle, 32 oz - $16.97 at Amazon.com (12% off)

Not everyone uses lighter fluid, but most do. Our only advice with this stuff? Be extremely careful. You don't want to accidentally cause a miniature napalm explosion right in your face. There really isn't all that much to say about this stuff. Lighter fluid is lighter fluid. If you need to pick up a lighter, you can check these out here, but otherwise, you can grab this 32 oz bottle of fluid right here for 12% off.

Kaluns Grill Accessories, Grill Set, 21 Piece Grilling Utensil Set - $39.99 at Amazon.com (7% off)

Naturally, you can't do much grilling without the right tools. This bundle of Kaluns grilling utensils actually features 21 separate pieces. The tool set is made of stainless steel and features a tong, a fork, a knife, a basting brush, a grill brush, an extra grill brush head, a spatula that has 4 functions, 4 skewers, 8 corn holders, a portable storage case, and finally, an apron to make sure you look the part. The entire set can be had right now for $39.99, 7% off the original price.

BBQ Gloves, Meat Claws and Digital Instant Read BBQ Thermometer - $23.99 at Amazon.com

Confession time: I actually have no clue whatsoever what a "meat claw" is or what it's used for, but it's maybe the greatest name for anything that I've ever heard in my life so I'm including it here. Outside of the meat claws, this pack also comes with heat resistant gloves and a meat thermometer, both of which are much more self-explanatory in their use. So, you know, after you're done clawing your meat or whatever, you can make sure it's cooked to perfection with the thermometer before taking it off the grill. Check out the set here.

FreshJax Grilling Spice Gift Set, (Set of 5) - $24.99 at Amazon.com

This last item of course isn't necessary, but it's definitely a nice-to-have. If you're going to be cooking meat on the grill, you should strongly consider seasoning it. Plain meat grilled meat is still good, but seasoned meat is next-level good. This 5 pack of spices features flavors like "Grill Master" for burger seasoning, and "Peppered Habanero," which I would love to try on some chicken or even a steak. If you're totally hopeless with stuff like this, a variety pack like this one is a good place to start. You can pick this one up right here for $24.99, and happy grilling!

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.