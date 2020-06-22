Autoblog is teaming up with StackCommerce to bring you deals on the latest accessories for your automobile. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales.

Looks like we'll be spending a lot of time outdoors and on road trips this summer. With national parks and hiking trails becoming popular destinations due to COVID-19, the following 10 items are guaranteed to make your summer months safer and more enjoyable.

JumpSmart includes a jump starter, power bank, and flashlight in one powerful device, so you'll never find yourself deep in a national park with a dead battery. The 37,000-mWh jump starter easily powers up eight-cylinder, 5.0L engines like SUVs, along with boats, lawnmowers, motorcycles and ATVs. And the power bank can be used to charge smaller devices like your phone. The Smart Jumper Cables are equipped with audible alarms and visual safety indicator lights to warn of improper connections. TWICE Magazine gave JumpSmart a Picks Award 2019, while Innovation and Tech Today qualified JumpSmart for a top 50 most innovative products award. Make sure to use coupon code LIMITLESS25 at checkout to get this product for 25% off.

A drone that takes stunning visuals, is easy to control, and compact enough to fit in your palm? The Portable Foldable Ultimate 4K Drone flies indoors and outdoors and shoots wide-angle aerial HD pictures and videos. Built with a six-axis gyroscope, this drone can fly in strong winds and perform 360-degree 3D flips. When fully charged, the drone will fly for eight minutes while covering a distance of up to 80 meters.

This Smart Wireless Car Charger fixes any potential hazards you'd face trying to untangle phone charging wires while driving. Two clips stretch open to securely grip your Qi-enabled smartphone, and a 360-degree rotating cradle lets you set your GPS app however you'd like to view it. Built with a double coil interior, you won't have to worry about short circuits or overcharging. This charger is ideal for phones that are 4.5" to 6.5" wide and powers up to 10W.

Custom molded earphones can cost you hundreds of dollars. Decibullz wanted to bring the cost down to a reasonable level without sacrificing sound quality or comfort. Heat your earphones in water and press them into your ears for a perfect fit. You'll love the award-winning sound engineering and loud noise protection. Decibullz raised over $203k on Kickstarter and has been featured on LIfehacker and Inverse. In fact, Inverse boasts, "This new AirPods competitor solves the main problem with Apple's Buds."

The intelliARMOR UVShield+ features an intuitive design offering a 360° UV-C sanitization process for your mobile phone. Of the three ranges of UV light, UV-C is especially effective at disinfection, and this powerful box isn't limited to your phone: Clean your keys, glasses, remote controls, and more.

This multi-purpose, moldable glue turns into silicon rubber after setting. Let it set for a full day and you'll have the strongest hooks you'll ever need. Stick it to glass, ceramic, wood, metal, or plastic. The permanent bond will last for years. And don't worry about temperature: it works in environments up to 356°F and down to -58°F.

Powered by a 350W digital brushless motor, JASHEN's cordless vacuum cleaner is the ideal solution for cleaning dirty hardwood and vinyl floors as well as carpet. The built-in filter sensor keeps you updated on the ideal filter setting for optimal performance. The rechargeable 2,500mAh battery lasts for 40 minutes at a time. You'll have no problem accessing tough-to-reach locations thanks to the wireless design. Strong yet quiet, find out why this vacuum has a 4.6/5 star rating on Amazon.

This BBQ tool set serves four functions: Use it as a spatula or fork, tongs, server, or for storage. You can easily separate the pieces for individual use or snap them back together to pick up meat or vegetables straight from the grill.

By combining the functionality of a humidifier and air conditioner, EvaSMART 2 uses natural evaporative cooling to bring relief during hot summer months. You'll save plenty of money during the summer months as EvaSMART runs on only 12.5W of power, making it 10-20 times more effective than other split systems. The water refill system lasts for 6-8 hours while each evaporative cartridge operates for up to six months.

Pump up any tire with Autowit's cordless inflator. An easy-to-read gauge with unit conversion (PSI/Bar/KPA) stops at the recommended pressure that you preset, and an additional nozzle lets you inflate any tire, inflatable boat, or sports ball. Weighing only 2.6 pounds you can carry this inflator anywhere.

All prices subject to change.