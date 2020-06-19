About a month ago, the 2021 Toyota Venza was revealed, reviving an old nameplate for the U.S. by rebadging the Japanese-market Toyota Harrier. It's a clean, handsome if somewhat inoffensive design. But if you're wanting a small to midsize crossover with more punch, the Japanese branch of TRD is launching a set of body parts to make the Harrier/Venza look more exciting.

The company just revealed its body kit and wheels, and they're branded GR for Gazoo Racing, just like what you'll find on the Supra and GR Yaris. The kit adds a deep, angular front lip spoiler, side skirts and large rear diffuser. The hatchback gets a little spoiler at the base of the window, and the outboard grilles get black panels to make them look larger. Unique 20-inch wheels and a red and black GR stripe down the side complete the package. None of these parts change the driving characteristics except maybe the lateral dampers offered, which TRD says helps eliminate vibrations, though we're a little skeptical.

These parts have only been announced for Japan, and we're not sure whether they'll be available directly to U.S. Venza buyers. But there are plenty of parts websites that can import Japanese-market parts, so if you want any of them badly enough, there are options. As for pricing, the front spoiler, side skirts, and rear diffuser are available as a package for the equivalent of $3,500 to $4,000. They can also be had a la carte. Most of the other body parts are around $300 a piece, the dampers are about $900 each, and the set of wheels is a bit over $2,000. Of course if the parts become available directly to the U.S., those prices could be different.

