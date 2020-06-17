Traditional recreational vehicles and travel trailers aren't exactly known for their high-end design or luxurious furnishings. And while many buyers are fine with the vaguely country-inspired style of a new RV or camper, other buyers are looking for something more modern and flashy. That's where Airstream comes in, specifically with its Flying Cloud and especially its International series of trailers. For 2021, these two trim levels get a fresh new design that looks absolutely beautiful.

The Flying Could starts at $78,900 and is Airstream's most popular model. For 2021 it's available in 14 different floor plans ranging from 23 to 30 feet in length. The interior decor is purposefully light and airy, with a mix of fabrics and Ultraleather (a soft and durable leather-like material) options and glossy cream-colored overhead storage cabinets. The cabinetry features soft-close hinges, while blackout curtains replace roller blinds in the bedrooms. Faucets have been upgraded, and the kitchen includes a pull-down sprayer. New rectangular sinks replace the round units used before in a nod to greater usability.