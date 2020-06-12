The leaks were accurate. Nissan just teased the 2021 Nissan Rogue in its most revealing photo yet, and the crossover looks just like the one that was shown in some blurry photos a couple months ago.

We can make out the details better in this new photo due to its high resolution, and it shows a new stacked headlight design coming to the Rogue. The thin light on top appears to house the LED DRLs, and then the bottom fixture contains the regular headlights and high beams. Others have implemented stacked headlight designs as of late, with the most prominent being Hyundai crossovers. The grille is standard Nissan V-Motion design. It’s just much larger than the old one, with a large, black mesh area and prominent chrome surround. The design is much bolder than the current Rogue’s styling.

This car also appears to be slightly altered from a production design, too. It’s missing door handles, which does make the view down the side look much cleaner than it otherwise would. The sheetmetal is generally smooth and not creased until we get to the bottom of the doors. There’s a contrasting-color insert down there that looks somewhat glossy in this photo. As crossovers usually do, this one also has black plastic cladding surrounding the wheel wells. The last crease we see is in the way back, coming from the rear door and extending toward the back of the crossover.

It won’t be long until we see the whole car. We already have some powertrain information. Nissan says the next-gen Rogue will be revealed in full next Monday morning at 9 a.m. ET. Check back with us then to see it in full and learn all the new details.

