'Finnish Space Program' tries dynamite to send a car into space

How hard could it possibly be to send a ship into orbit? NASA has been doing it for years, and SpaceX has gotten in on the spacefaring fun. The latest group to attempt liftoff hails from Finland, with a bright yellow "spacecraft" that started life as a little silver Hyundai Getz hatchback. The "Finnish Space Program," as the YouTubers from "Beyond the Press" (so named since it's a spinoff of the wildly successful Hydraulic Press Channel) are calling themselves, decided dynamite was the proper means of propulsion. And who are we to argue?

As you'll see in the video, the dynamite certainly seems to have the explosive energy to launch the unmanned (thank God!) shuttle off the ground. Unfortunately, as the narrator says in the video, "Okay, so there was something wrong with the launch ... and I think it didn't went to space." Truer words have never been spoken.

Judging from the aftermath — check out the various camera views around the seven-minute and nine-minute marks — the crew is going to have to start from scratch for any further attempts. Better luck next time, fellas. And we do really hope that there will be a next time.

