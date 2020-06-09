We live in a world where high-end luxury cars are selling in the multiple thousands of units a year. That means rich people are faced with the increasing chance of seeing someone else driving the same extravagant machine they are, and that just won't do. To fix this, the 2020 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 is getting a Night Edition, of which only 15 will be made. They're also exclusive to the U.S.

What makes it a Night Edition? Well, it's pretty much the same strategy for any other special edition of car with night in the name (i.e. Toyota's Nightshade Edition and Nissan's Midnight Edition): Paint it black, and put carbon fiber accents front, rear and inside. The rear spoiler is carbon fiber, too, and the wheels have a dark metallic gray finish. The interior gets exclusive black and white leather upholstery and trim, and there are badges inside to remind your passengers that you have the rare one. And of course, this is all added to your "basic" Mercedes-Maybach S 650 with the twin-turbo V12 making 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque.

And we come to price, which is steep. The Night Edition starts at $243,945. In comparison, a base S 650 starts at just over $200,000, so you're paying about $40,000 for a black paint job, some unique trim and the exclusivity. If it were up to us, we'd save several thousand and choose exactly the colors and wheels we wanted on our Mercedes-Maybach. But we're also not the ultra-wealthy.

