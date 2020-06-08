This year marks the first and only year that the most style-conscious Land Rover, the 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar, gets the company's amazing 550-horsepower supercharged 5.0-liter V8. And with a lot of power comes one seriously long name: (deep breath) 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition. Not a great sounding name, but that's OK, because the engine makes up for it.

The video above shows the startup, moderate acceleration, full throttle acceleration and a couple of free revs. In all situations, the Land Rover produces a rippling, rolling V8 rumble. It does crackle occasionally, but mostly has a clean and crisp noise to it. And the pops that do show up, seem to be totally natural, unlike many cars that have been programmed to produce series of bangs consistently and on command. It's a refreshing change, and one of the reasons we love this engine so much.