Alongside the unveiling of the globally marketed Toyota Hilux, a new Toyota Fortuner SUV also debuted this week with refreshed looks, increased power, and better efficiency. Aiming to balance daily refinement with rugged capability, the updated 7-seater will hit showrooms later this summer In markets such as Australia, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia, among others.

The Fortuner rides on the same platform as the Hilux, and in Australia, it sits next to the Kluger (Highlander, in America), Prado (Lexus GX, in America), and Land Cruiser 200. The lineup stands as proof that adventure-ready SUVs are currently incredibly popular around the globe and not just in the U.S.

The biggest changes to the 2020 Fortuner come under the hood. The Fortuner, which is set up with GX, GXL and Crusade trim levels, is only available with a 2.8-liter turbocharged four-cylnder diesel engine. On the updated 2020 model, it will make 201 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, improvements of 27 horsepower and 37 lb-ft.

In addition to its improved power, the turbo-diesel is more efficient, as well. Thanks to various changes including improved cooling, Toyota says the Fortuner's city fuel efficiency saw a 17-percent improvement. The Fortuner's maximum braked towing capacity is also bumped up by roughly 660 pounds to 6,834 pounds.

While the outgoing model had a softer exterior design, the updated Fortuner features a more aggressive front fascia and overall tougher look. It incorporates a larger grille, a reworked bumper with integrated skid-plate design, bigger fog-lamp bezels, and skinnier LED headlights. A special model called the Legender is available to extra equipment and a more aerodynamic design.