“There are two types of people,” I was once told, “People who think the 911 is perfect and those who are wrong.” By that measure, Zelectric is wrong, having rid this 911 of its flat-six for an electric powertrain. But I and other Autoblog staffers like this kind of wrong, especially in Irish Green. It solves one of my biggest gripes with EVs today is that most of them have a look that is less than appealing. Oh, and did I mention that it comes with $20,000 in cash and all the taxes and delivery fees covered? Where do I sign up?

At Omaze, that’s where.

The motor is taken from a Tesla Model S P85, and it makes 500 horsepower. That’s over three times as much as this 911's original engine, making it hard to hate even for the most ardent of purists.

Win a Tesla-Powered 1968 Porsche 911 and $20,000 - Enter at Omaze

The best part? If you enter this raffle, the money you spend will go towards a good cause, specifically the Petersen Automotive Museum. “The museum acts as a progressive center for automotive research and collecting, which includes reaching under-served communities. Each year, they work with local schools to coordinate field trips for kids to go on STEAM-focused tours. Your generosity will help the museum achieve their goal of educating more than 25,000 children this year.”

You’re probably asking yourself, what does it take to win? Well, first of all there is no donation or purchase necessary to enter, though your odds dramatically increase if you do: $10 will get you 100 entries in this raffle, While $50 will get you 1000 entries and $100 will get you 2000 entries.

If you want this Tesla-powered Porsche and $20K in cold hard cash, enter quickly, as the deadline to enter is June 10, 2020, at 11:59pm PDT.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.