This is a good time to be into driving simulation video games with accessible options such as "Forza Motorsport" up to particularly serious choices including "iRacing." One of the relatively recent franchises to enter the fray is getting another installment later this year in the form of "Project CARS 3."

The game builds upon its predecessors letting you work your way up from street cars to professional racing vehicles. But it offers a number of new features, the most prominent of which is customization. Finally you'll be able to create custom liveries with a variety of paint colors, vinyl designs and decals. You'll be able to choose from a wide array of wheels, and performance parts are available so that you can upgrade your car to almost every performance level in the game. You'll also be able to collect a garage full of cars using money and experience earned in the game. The game will include all kinds of vehicles including the new Chevy Corvette C8.R race car. And another bonus is that there are no microtransactions anywhere in the game.

"Project CARS 3" features multiple game modes. The career mode let's you use your custom vehicles to progress through various single player championships with different vehicle requirements. Each event has goals beyond simply winning to try to fulfill, such as driving cleanly, setting fast laps and more. Online multiplayer has custom and private lobbies, quick matches and rotating scheduled races. There is a new rankings system that will match you with similarly skilled drivers for close racing, and you'll be able to move up the ranks as you get better and more experienced. Also, all modes can earn you in-game currency and experience to unlock and customize cars.

The full car and track list hasn't been announced yet, but two new tracks joining the list are a Shanghai street circuit and the Interlagos race track in Brazil. Weather and time conditions can be changed on the various tracks, too, for more variety.

"Project CARS 3" will come out later this year. Expect a final release date to arrive in a few months. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.