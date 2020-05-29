When the mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette was revealed with a base price of $59,995, everyone suspected that the company wouldn't maintain that price point for long. But at least for next year, the price isn't budging. And that comes from the foremost authority on the current Corvette, the car's chief engineer, Tadge Juechter. He made the announcement during the National Corvette Museum Virtual Bash online stream, which we were able to view thanks to an anonymous tipster.

Besides the price, Tadge shared a couple more details about the new model year. Magnetic suspension will become a standalone option, so it can be added to a car without the Z51 performance package. The order code for the standard car with magnetic suspension is FE2. Two new colors were announced for the car as well, which will replace two existing colors. Silver Flare Metallic, which Juechter described as having particularly bright highlights, will replace Blade Silver. Red Mist Tint Coat will replace Long Beach Red, and the new color looks slightly more orange and bright than the existing color. Also, in a Q&A portion of the stream, there were hints that stripes with the "Jake" Corvette skull design could be offered in 2021.

The 2021 Corvette is not yet available for ordering, in part because production of the 2020 model has been extended. The reason for the longer 2020 model year production is because of a combination of high order numbers and plant shutdowns due to the coronavirus crisis. But ordering for the new Corvette should open up later in the summer, possibly in July according to Tadge i the stream.

