The latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, was supposed to come out a month ago. I guarantee that I would've seen it at least twice by now, which means I definitely would've been able to add at least some insight about how cool or underutilized this latest 007 motorized conveyance was in the movie. Instead, this Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition shall serve as a sneak preview for the movie, which will (hopefully) arrive on its new release date of Nov. 25, 2020.

The most obvious things that differentiate the Scrambler Bond Edition are the 007 logos and Bond Edition badging throughout. However, it's also effectively being murdered out (or perhaps, more appropriately, assassinated out). Just about everything is black: forks, swingarm, grab rail, mud guards, sump guard, etc. There are a few subtle gold touches because ... ah ... three Bond movies have had "gold" in their titles? Sure, lets go with that. There are also a "bushed decal foil knee pad with hand-painted gold coachline" and an oversized Triumph logo in white, plus new fog lights, stainless steel headlight guard and a special Arrow exhaust with carbon fiber caps.

Like other Scrambler 1200s, it has a 1200cc water-cooled twin engine good for 90 horsepower. It has Ohlins rear dampers (also gold) and Brembo brakes. It goes for £18,500 or the equivalent of $22,620, which is £5,000 more than a regular Scrambler. There will only be 250 units made.

There have been a number of 007 special edition cars over the years, but regrettably, only two rather unremarkable ones spring to mind: the Citroen 2CV complete with bullet-hole decals from For Your Eyes Only and the BMW Z3 007 Edition from GoldenEye. There was also recently the Aston Martin OHMSS DBS Superleggera created to honor the 50th anniversary of On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Related Video: