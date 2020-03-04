The makers of the James Bond film franchise announced Tuesday that they are delaying the release of the upcoming No Time to Die to November 25 in the United States. It was originally scheduled to debut April 10.

"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 20."

This is quite obviously the result of the covid-19 virus and fears that it will severely limit the number of people willing or able to sit in a crowded movie theater. Furthermore, its original April release date roughly coincides with when many experts estimate a potential epidemic may be at its peak. Given how important the Bond film franchise and its continued success is to MGM (it's virtually the only thing the studio has had going for it for 30 years) and the producers (who only make Bond films), meager box office returns were not an option. The last film, Spectre, pulled in the worldwide gross of $880 million, including $200 million in the United States, and most notably for this story, $83.5 million in China.

Two prominent James Bond fan sites in recent days had even called on the producers to delay the film. Impressive given they (like me) have been already been waiting an extended period of time as the film worked through legal, distribution and production delays.