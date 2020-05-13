Mopar Insiders reports that right now and until the end of the year, but not a second longer, Jeep is offering the 2020 Compass Latitude Sun & Safety Package. Jeep made matters so simple that you'd only fake yourself out trying to guess what's in the package: A dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and both safety packages optionally available on the Compass, the Safety and Security Group and Advanced Safety Group. The suite includes a set of 17-inch polished aluminum wheels.

The full-length sunroof with a powered front section and fixed rear section normally adds $1,595 to the price. The Security and Safety Group normally needs $945 to get blind spot and cross-path detection, ParkSense Rear Park Assist, rain-sensitive wipers, and a security alarm. The Advanced Safety Group adds another $945 on lower trims to get adaptive cruise control with stop and go, advanced brake assist, auto high beams, full-speed forward collision warning, lane departure warning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. The polished wheels with granite pockets wheels and all-season tires are usually a $695 option.

That makes for $3,180 in additional goodies. The front-wheel drive Compass Latitude Sun & Safety costs $28,815 after destination, just $1,695 more than the standard Compass Latitude, meaning $1,485 in savings compared to ordering the options outside the package. Because of pricing and powertrain choices on the all-wheel drive models, the Compass Latitude Sun & Safety saves more than $2,100 compared to speccing a standard all-wheel drive Compass Latitude with the same options. Furthermore, the special package with AWD throws in Remote Start, which needs the Popular Group on the standard Compass Latitude as well as the optional powertrain and automatic transmission.

Fair warning, the two-tone paint scheme on the pictured crossover adds $245. And if you don't need all that extra safety, the precisely named Compass Latitude Sun & Wheel Package could be your answer. It's available in FWD only and starts at $28,260 after destination.

Related Video: