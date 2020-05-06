Mother's Day is just around the corner, and this year it may be tougher than ever to think of (and subsequently find) those perfect gift ideas that our mothers all deserve. We polled the staff here and got some great ideas for what we'll be getting our moms this weekend.

Photo Prints - starting at $5.99 on Amazon

Senior Producer, Chris McGraw - My mom has always been a huge supporter of my photography, and there's nothing better than a photo for a personalized gift. As you can imagine, these days there is no shortage of ways you can print photos, from framed and metal prints to calendars, books, and coffee mugs. I'm more of a traditionalist, so I stick to frames. Pro tip: I order my photos matte instead of glossy. It cuts down on glare if your photos are hung near a window, and I like the detail it brings out.

LUNA Adult Weighted Blanket - $119.99 on Amazon (Normally $139.99)

Senior Producer, Chris McGraw - The first time I ever used a weighted blanket was at my cousin's house in Boulder. Snow was falling outside and I sat down on the couch for a game night. I can't really tell you what happened right after that because the weighted blanket relaxed me so much that I fell asleep right there. With this weighted blanket, there are plenty of colors, sizes and weights to choose from so you can find the exact one to fit your mom's needs. Normally $139.99 on Luna's website, this king-sized 25-pound weighted blanket from Luna can be had for just $119.99 on Amazon, with free shipping for Prime members.

YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler - $29.99 on Amazon

Senior Producer, Chris McGraw - I always wondered what the big deal was with Yeti, but after receiving both the tumbler and the mug as gifts last year I totally get it. I bring my Yetis everywhere, and use them every day when I'm working from home. They're dishwasher safe and come in almost every color under the sun.

Flower Bouquets - Price varies at FTD.com

Production Manager Eddie Sabatini - I asked my father for some gift ideas for my Mom for this Mother's Day, and he said, "Save your money. She would like a card and maybe a plant or flowers." So that's what I'm gonna do. Target has cards, but I think FTD will have some cards to go with their flowers. Flowers and plants can get expensive quickly, but FTD has some wallet-friendly options, unlike these Rainbow colored roses, which while awesome looking are more than I want to spend at $77. For $45, this trio of succulents isn't bad. You can get succulents for cheaper, such as this 5-pack on Amazon, but FTD delivers with nice pots and a card.

Anything from your favorite local coffee brewer (ours is Les Cheneaux)

Editor-In-Chief, Greg Migliore - Rather than recommend an individual product, I'm going to suggest an idea: Buy the mom in your life a bag or two of coffee from your local coffee roaster. Many small businesses are relying more on mail-order operations during the pandemic, and they'll ship the coffee to your home. It's a win-win. Here's a unique place I've discovered during trips to Michigan's Upper Peninsula, but be sure to support the roaster in your neighborhood.

A car - Prices vary wildly, follow your heart

Multimedia Producer, Erik Maier - If you're really trying to win the child of the year award, or if you're the kind of person who just wants to flex for the 'gram, there's only one correct answer for "What's the best Mother's Day gift?" Buy her a car.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.