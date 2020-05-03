It's the year of the Corvette raffle. The National Corvette Museum (NCM) holds yearly raffles as a fundraising effort to pay for museum running costs, and in February the NCM announced a raffle for the final 2019 C7 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport down the assembly line. A raffle for the 36 Corvettes in the Peter Max collection is ongoing but will soon end with 36 winners each taking home a Corvette.

Now the NCM has three more raffles on the go, this time for a trio of 2020 Corvettes. A fourth raffle, for a Torch Red 3LT coupe, ended yesterday. Next up in the prize pool is an Elkhart Lake Blue 2LT coupe with options including the engine appearance and body-color dual-roof packages, front lift, Jet Black leather interior with GT2 bucket seats, and Carbon Flash exterior trim and badges. Only 2,000 tickets will be sold, 1,792 tickets left at the time of writing, each priced at $100. The drawing happens May 29.

June's drawing is for a Blade Silver 2LT convertible with a Carbon Flash roof and exterior accents, the Z51 Performance Package, an Adrenaline Red leather interior with GT2 seats and Torch Red seat belts, and battery protection package. Ticket sales are capped at 1,500 tickets, with 1,492 available at $200 a pop.

The drawings go quiet until September, when a Torch Red 2LT coupe goes up for grabs. This one's got Jet Black leather and GT2 buckets, the body-color roof package, engine appearance package, red calipers, front lift system, and Carbon Flash badges. Ticket sales are unlimited on this one, each entry costing $20.

Every winner gets Museum Delivery included, plus hands-on training on the new Corvette by an NCM delivery team member, a VIP tour of the Museum and a one-year individual membership, and a VIP tour of the Bowling Green Assembly plant down the road depending on availability.

Now for the small print. Anyone at least 18 years old and with a valid driver's license can buy a ticket, but the process is a little more involved for anyone who isn't in Kentucky. Adherence to the rules of the Kentucky Department of Charitable Gaming means only people in Kentucky can buy tickets online. For those not in Kentucky, you can create an interactive order form on the site, or download the form to fill out and send to the NCM for processing. Good luck.

Related Video: