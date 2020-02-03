In 2019, GM's Bowling Green Assembly Plant built 11,241 C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sports, 9,496 of them coupes, the other 1,745 droptops. On August 30, just before the start of the UAW strike, plant workers assembled the last-ever Grand Sport, a Blade Silver convertible with a black ragtop. Now the nonprofit National Corvette Museum (NCM) is raffling that Grand Sport as part of a fundraiser, selling a maximum of 1,500 tickets for $150 each. The grand prize Corvette in 2LT trim pairs its 6.2-liter V8 to the eight-speed automatic, and is highlighted by the Carbon Flash badge package with a Carbon Flash hood stinger stripe and Carbon Flash mirror caps. The interior is Adrenaline Red with heated and ventilated seats, and the Bose 10-speaker audio. Additional performance features include magnetic ride control, active exhaust; and black wheels hiding red calipers. Retail MSRP would been more than $79,000.

The raffle draw happens February 20. The NCM has capped ticket sales at 1,500, but will draw a winner even if all the tickets aren't sold, that lucky ticket holder offered the option of Museum Delivery and a guided VIP tour of the facility. Kentucky locals can swing by the museum to purchase tickets, or order online and pay by card. Those outside Kentucky will need to download a raffle ticket order form from the NCM web page and order via mail.

It's been a good few months for special Corvettes going up for grabs. The last-ever C7 Corvette, a Z06 model built November 14, hammered for $2.7 million last year. The first production C8 Corvette raised that to $3 million during the Barrett-Jackson auctions this month. And the Peter Max Corvette collection is being raffled for just $3 per ticket or less, with 36 cars from 1953 to 1989 ready to be won by 36 winners when the draw begins on May 15.

Related Video: