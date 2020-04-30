Back in March, Nacon, formerly Bigben Studios, announced "WRC 9" the latest installment in its long-running rally racing video game series. But we've had to wait until now to get a really good look at what the game looks like in action. The company released a nearly three minute trailer of game play from its New Zealand rally stages, one of the three new locations featured in the game.

Pleasingly, the trailer shows plain and simple game play from interior and chase cams. There aren't artsy graphics and loud music, just plain and simple game play. There are some more cinematic angles to give additional perspectives to the game. And it looks quite good. In particular, the lighting and particle effects seem to be significantly improved over last year's "WRC 8," with more accurate shading and reflections. The billowing clouds of dust look good, too.