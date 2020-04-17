Podcast

Driven: 2020 BMW X7 M50i, M760i and M340i | Autoblog Podcast #623

Plus Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing discussion

Apr 17th 2020 at 2:15PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by West Coast Editor James Riswick and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. They discuss news about the Cadillac V Blackwing, as well as some interesting auction listings that we spied. They also talk about cars from the fleet including the BMW M760i, X7 M50i and M340i.

Autoblog Podcast #623

Rundown

  • Cars we're driving
    • 2020 BMW M760i xDrive
    • 2020 BMW X7 M50i
    • 2020 BMW M340i
  • Impala auction listing
  • Cadillac V Blackwing news

