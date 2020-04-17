In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by West Coast Editor James Riswick and Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. They discuss news about the Cadillac V Blackwing, as well as some interesting auction listings that we spied. They also talk about cars from the fleet including the BMW M760i, X7 M50i and M340i.
Autoblog Podcast #623
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- 2020 BMW M760i xDrive
- 2020 BMW X7 M50i
- 2020 BMW M340i
- Impala auction listing
- Cadillac V Blackwing news
Feedback
