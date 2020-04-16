Transcript: An electric bike for outdoor enthusiasts. The Rambo R1000XP electric bike uses a 1,000W high-torque electric motor. It has a top speed of 28 mph and 20-miles of electric range. The Rambo R1000XP is powered by a 48C Panasonic battery. The Sportsman’s Guide also offers attachments for the R1000XP so you can use the e-bike to haul gear, move cargo, and much more.

