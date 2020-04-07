Easter is just around the corner and despite everything going on in the world we're still excited to use any excuse possible to share a little joy and happiness with our quarantine-mates and families. If you have little ones, they could probably use a bit of a pick-me-up right now. Luckily, Target has a great sale on a bunch of easter basket stuffers going on right now. Here are some of our favorite car-related toys that we found, all available for 40% off.

PAW Patrol Ultimate Fire Truck - $35.99 (40% off)

If you have kids, you probably already know all about PAW Patrol. This awesome PAW Patrol Fire Truck is great for kids who like big trucks or cute animated dogs who drive them. The truck has flashing lights and sounds, and it even has a ladder which is extendable up to 2 feet high. Funny enough, it even comes with projectile "water cannons" which can be shot from the toy as well. If your kid is a truck buff, they'll probably love this one. You can pick this up right here for 40% off the normal price, bringing it down to just $35.99.

Fortnite ATK Vehicle with Figure (RC) - $14.99 (40% off)

If your kid is a little too old for PAW Patrol then maybe they're into this niche little game called Fortnite? Get it? I was being coy there because you've obviously heard of this game and your child has too. If your kid spends all day trying to get Victory Royales online then chances are they'll have a ton of fun with this RC car modeled after one of the first driveable vehicles in the game. It even comes with an action figure of OG Fortnite character "Jonesy." If you're struggling for gift ideas for your Fortnite nut of a child, this one is definitely worth a look. It can be had right here for just $14.99, 40% off.

PJ Masks PJ Seeker - $35.99 (40% off)

Here's a little peak behind the curtain for you guys. I, the writer of this post, don't have even the slightest clue what PJ Masks is. A quick Google search reveals that it's perhaps like Beetleborgs to PAW Patrol's Power Rangers. If that assessment is correct, then there are undoubtedly a cadre of kids who absolutely love this property. (The underdog shows from our childhoods are often remembered just as fondly than the big ones, if not more so.) If your kid is a big PJ Masks fan, then this toy version of the PJ seeker will likely be right up their alley. It features lights, sounds, and projectiles. If you want to pick one up for a 40% discount, you can check it out here, available for $35.99.

PAW Patrol Marshall and Chase Powered up Vehicles Dual Pack - $26.99 (40% off)

If you thought we were only going to have one PAW Patrol toy on this list then think again! If you don't think superhero, firefighting and crime-fighting dogs are the cutest things ever then we're not sure what we can say to convince you, but we can almost guarantee that if your kid is the right age for this kind of stuff, they'll likely love this. If you want to encourage their obsession with these powered-up pups you can do that by dropping this dual pack of vehicles right into their Easter basket this weekend. Pick it up here for $26.99.

Star Wars D-O Interactive Droid - $89.99 (40% off)

Okay, okay, we know. This one isn't a car, but it does roll around on a wheel and it's Star Wars (which we love) so we're giving it a pass. Just look at this guy. You thought R2-D2 was cute? Get outta here. Go back to the '70s. You thought BB-8 was the new hotness? Nope, he can go roll himself right into the trash heap. It's all about D-O now. It's his world and we're just living in it. Does it matter that he debuted in by far the worst Star Wars sequel? Nah. This particular D-O toy is totally interactive and responds to your voice. If you're not convinced by the sheer cute factor, you've got to check out a video of this thing in action, it's genuinely really cool. This rolly-poly bot is selling at a 40% discount as well right now, bringing the price down to $89.99. However, if you love the look but don't need something that actually moves around, you can check out the D-O Funko Pop as well, which looks great too, for just $17.99.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.