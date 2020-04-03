In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. They talk about cars they've driven recently, including the 2020 Nissan Titan Pro-4X, Hyundai Kona and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Then they talk news, starting with Volvo's new pick-up and drop-off service. Then they talk about Q1 U.S. sales figures. Lastly, they discuss the possibility of new styles of motorcycle from Harley-Davidson, including a flat-track bike and a cafe racer.
Autoblog Podcast #621
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- 2020 Nissan Titian Pro-4X
- 2020 Hyundai Kona Ultimate AWD
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- Volvo Valet
- U.S. car sales plummet
- Harley-Davidson cafe racer and flat track motorcycles
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
Related Video: