Early last month, Hyundai released the joystick-controlled Prophecy EV Concept, labeled it the "ultimate automotive form," and kind of left it at that. A full gallery was released, inside and out, but any depth of knowledge or details about the vehicle were left out. It seems Hyundai was simply manufacturing a bit of mystery and drama, as a new batch of photos, video, and information has just emerged.

Hyundai has shown two extremely different concept vehicles in the past two years in the 45 hatchback and Prophecy four-door coupe. Stylistic pieces of the 45's design have already shown up in the new Hyundai Elantra, and the Prophecy is also said to preview design and technology that will make it into future Hyundais.

The 45 and the Prophecy are the first two Hyundais to ride on top of a new dedicated electric vehicle platform that Hyundai calls the Electric Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP. Although no drivetrain, battery, or charging specifics were mentioned, it is noted that the compact design of the electric platform allowed for the Prophecy's swooping exterior shape and spacious interior. The "Sensuous Sportiness" design language is inspired by cars from the '20s and '30s and is meant to contrast with the aerodynamic propeller wheels and pixelated front and rear lights that represent the current digital age.

Inside, Hyundai took a page from '70s Saab and integrated joysticks as the method of control rather than a steering wheel. The right-hand joystick is built into the center console and the left-hand stick is attached to the door. Hyundai calls this the Intuitive Human Interface and says it frees up space on the dashboard and allows for a more comfortable seating position. About 90 percent of the vehicle's interior controls can be handled with the joysticks, so distractions are minimized.

Further focus on driver comfort brought about the idea of the Smart Posture Care System (SPCS). While manual adjustments are still an option, the SPCS will adjust automatically based on the individual's inputted information such as height, seated height, and weight. The SPCS, which Hyundai says is based on "medically verified information," will adjust the seat, the mirrors, and the head-up display.

When the car is not driving, the large interior screens can shift shape to create an entertainment space. Relax Mode reclines the seats and swivels the dashboard upward for a comfortable viewing position.

Hyundai envisions a car like the Prophecy would not only coddle its occupants but also improve the environment around it. The Prophecy acts as an air filtration system with a fine dust sensor and will automatically circulate fresh air inside and spit clean air outside, even when the vehicle is parked.

Watch Hyundai Motor Group Chief Design Officer Luc Donckerwolke discuss the design themes and futuristic technology in the two exterior and interior walkarounds below: