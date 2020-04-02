Featured

Junkyard Gem: 1973 International Harvester Scout II

Another one of Indiana's finest trucks, destined for the crusher in Denver

Apr 2nd 2020 at 7:06PM
  • 00 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 03 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 13 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 29 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 34 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 36 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 07 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 09 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 10 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 12 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 15 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 18 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 21 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 22 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 06 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 04 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 24 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 26 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 27 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 30 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 31 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 32 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 33 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 35 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 37 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
  • 38 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin

For two decades, a legendary Chicago-based manufacturer of farm equipment built the simple, rugged Scout in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Coloradans dearly loved the Scout in the days before all-wheel-drive cars and leather-lined SUVs, and to this day I still see plenty of rusty, battered Scouts in the car graveyards of northeastern Colorado. Here's a '73 Scout II that served its owners well for nearly half a century before wearing out and retiring to this yard in Denver.

Despite attempts by IHC to pitch the Scout as a comfortable commuter vehicle, these trucks were uncivilized even by the lenient standards of the 1960s and 1970s. So what? You could go anywhere with a Scout and it wouldn't break.

When a Scout dies, it's almost always due to the Rust Monster. This one is no exception.

When the tailgate latches corrode to the danger point, a Scout owner can apply some field expedient engineering to stay mobile.

I haven't seen many Scouts with air conditioning, which seems like pure frivolity in a tough-it-out jouncy steel box, but this one has a great big compressor bolted to its V8. If this is the original engine (it's possible, but by no means certain, that no swaps have taken place), it's an IHC V8 of either 304 or 345 cubic inches, rated at 140 or 154 horsepower.

The automatic transmission wasn't quite as rare in Scouts as air conditioning, though three-pedal versions are a bit more common.

This one worked as a snowplow during its final years (or decades) on the road.

It's like a compact, a sedan, and a station wagon!

Featured GalleryJunked 1973 International Harvester Scout II
00 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin 03 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin 13 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin 29 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin 34 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin 36 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin 07 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin 09 - 1973 IHC Scout in Colorado Junkyard - photo by Murilee Martin
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X